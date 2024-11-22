Open Menu

Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Issued For Bushra Bibi In £190m Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:02 PM

NAB prosecutor objects to medical report submitted by counsel of Bushra Bibi in court

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) An accountability court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with the £190 million case.

The decision came after Judge Nasir Javed Rana noted her continuous absence from eight successive court hearings.

During the proceedings, Bushra Bibi’s counsel submitted another request seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor raised concerns over inconsistencies in the medical report, which originated from Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar but was authenticated in Islamabad.

The prosecutor also highlighted that Bushra Bibi had not provided her statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court directed NAB to ensure Bushra Bibi’s arrest and produce her in court on November 26 while also issuing a show-cause notice to her guarantor.

