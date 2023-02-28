UrduPoint.com

Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Issued For Imran Khan In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:45 PM

A sessions judge has announced the reserved verdict and adjourned further hearing till March 7.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2023) A sessions court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case.

An additional district and sessions judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict reserved earlier in the said case.

The court would resume hearing of the case on March 7.

The court had to frame charges against Imran Khan earlier today.

Earlier, the PTI Chief had moved a plea in the court seeking exemption from personal appearance.

The ECP had filed the reference last year in November, praying the court to proceed against the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The ECP had asked that the PTI chief be convicted for the offences mentioned under sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017.

It added that as per the record, the state gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs108 million.

On January 31, the judge had directed the PTI chairman to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000 to ensure his appearance today for indictment in the case.

