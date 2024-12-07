Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Issued For Rana Sanaullah
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 04:07 PM
Court passes order after PM’s aide failed to comply with its order repeatedly
GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) Judicial Magistrate Sidra Gul Nawaz issued the warrants and directed authorities to arrest Rana Sanaullah and present him in court on December 12.
A case against Rana Sanaullah is pending in court, registered at Satellite Town Police Station on October 16, 2020, the day of the PDM rally in Gujranwala.
The FIR accused him of removing containers and driving a vehicle over police officers.
Other co-accused in the case including Khurram Dastgir, Imran Khalid and Salman Khalid Butt had already been acquitted.
The police had delayed submission of challan in the case involving Rana Sanaullah. However, they submitted a Section 173 report to the court, declared him innocent.
The court rejected the police report and summoned Rana Sanaullah after he failed to comply with the orders of the court.
