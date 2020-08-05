Non-bailable arrest warrants issued in gender change case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi bench Wednesday issued non-bail able arrest warrant of Ali Akash alias Asma BB who had married with a girl Nayha belonged to Taxila area.

The LHC Justice Abdul Aziz expressed displeasure over the absence of Akash and directed the SHO Taxila and SHO Garden Town Lahore police to present him in the court on August 7 at any cost and adjourned the hearing.

The police told the Court that Akash was not present in his house despite frequent visits while the Akash"s lawyer filed another petition in the Court by saying that as Akash has divorced the Nayha,therefore the Court dismiss the case against him.

Earlier ,a petitioner Amjad Ali Shah had filed a petition in the LHC that Akash Ali married her daughter Nahya in a local court after amending her CNIC (computerised national identity card) fraudulently and changing her sex while LHC Rawalpindi Bench had asked the Medical Superintendent(MS) District Headquarter Hospital to constitute a four member board to determine whether Aakash Ali alias Asma BB is male or female who married with a girl Nahya belonged to Taxila area.