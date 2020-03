Non bailable arrest warrants of Shahid Khaqan issued

The Accountability Court, Karachi has issued non bailable arrest warrants (NBWs) of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi former Secretary Petroleum Arshad Mirza in illegal appointment case of former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):The Accountability Court, Karachi has issued non bailable arrest warrants (NBWs) of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi former Secretary Petroleum Arshad Mirza in illegal appointment case of former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran ul Haq.

According to NAB press release, the court also issued notices to Shaikh Imran ul Haq and Yaqoob Sattar and fixed the date of appearance on April 10,2020. The reference no 5/2020 was filed against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in accountability court, Karachi in illegal appointment of former managing director Pakistan State Oil ( PSO) Sheikh Imran ul Haq in violation of rules and regulations.

It merits mentioning here that another reference in LNG case against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Imran ul Haq and others is still under trial in accountability court Islamabad.