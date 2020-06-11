Non-bailable notice issued for former PM Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case

(@fidahassanain)

IHC issued notices to former President Asif Ali Zardari for his appearance in the same Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) An accountability court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana reference here on Thursday.

As proceedings commenced, NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court and pleaded that non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif be issued in Toshakhana reference. The prosecutor said that he was abroad, advertisements against the PML-N chief can be published in foreign newspapers.

He also informed the court that another co-accused in the case, Anwar Majeed, was incarcerated in Karachi's Malir jail for his alleged involvement in other references.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, suspect Abdul Majid Ghani while Asif Ali Zardari’s application exempting him from appearance before the court today.

The court sent notice to former President Zardari for his appearance before the court.

According to NAB, Zardari and Nawaz received cars from former prime minister Gilani illegally.

Zardari had paid only 15% of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts and received the cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE when he was president. Zardari, it said, used cars for their personal use instead of depositing them in the treasury.

NAB alleged that Abdul Ghani Majeed paid for the vehicles through fake accounts whereas Anwar Majeed made more than Rs20 million through illegal transactions using the Ansari Sugar Mills accounts.

Nawaz was not holding any public office in 2008 but was given a vehicle without any justification. NAB said the leaders were charged with corruption under sub-sections 2, 4, 7 and 12 of Section 9 (A) of the NAB Ordinance.

The Toshakhana (gift depository) gift from any country to the head of the state remains the property of the government unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs10,000 without paying anything.