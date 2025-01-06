Open Menu

Non-bailable Warrant For KP CM Gandapur Upheld

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Non-bailable warrant for KP CM Gandapur upheld

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The local court Islamabad on Monday maintained a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case involving illegal arms and liquor possession due to his repeated absence from proceedings.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti's court maintained the arrest warrant during a hearing on the case registered at the Bhara Kahu police station.

The investigation officer, Ali Amin Gandapur and his lawyer, Zahoor ul Hassan failed to appear before the court, prompting the judge to express displeasure over the lack of compliance.

The court noted that no progress report had been submitted as directed in the previous hearing. It warned that SSP Operations would be held accountable for ensuring Gandapur's presence in future hearings.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till January 21, directing authorities to ensure strict compliance with its orders.

