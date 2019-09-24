UrduPoint.com
Non-biodegradable Plastic Bags To Be Fully Banned From Oct 01: Advisor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:58 PM

Non-biodegradable plastic bags to be fully banned from Oct 01: Advisor

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Environment and Law and Spokesperson for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that non-biodegradable plastic bags will be fully banned in Sindh province from October 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Environment and Law and Spokesperson for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that non-biodegradable plastic bags will be fully banned in Sindh province from October 1.

He expressed these views while holding a press conference in Sindh Assembly with representatives of the Plastic Manufacturing Association here on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that the Government of Sindh did not want the plastics industry to shut down as thousands of people are employed in this industry but environmental enemy plastic bags are spoiling the beauty of our city.

He added that he is thankful to the representatives of the Plastics Association who supported by calling this a positive decision of the Sindh government.

Plastic manufacturing's move to improve the environment is laudable, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Association, Ahmed also said that we will increase the thickness of the plastic bags which will be at least thirty microns and we will gradually stop making small plastic bags which will damage our sewerage system.

The Advisor Environment replying to journalists' questions said thatfines will also be imposed after October 01, with legal proceedings against manufacturers and sellers of prohibited micron-sized plastic bags.

