Non-compliance of bureaucracy on rise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It has been revealed through official documents that Civil Bureaucracy of the country has decided not to comply with the orders of Federal Government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) It has been revealed through official documents that Civil Bureaucracy of the country has decided not to comply with the orders of Federal Government.Some 80 percent directives of the recent federal cabinet were totally ignored by the bureaucracy, revealed through the official documents of the cabinet division.

Ministry of Communications, Foreign Office, Maritime Ministry, Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Information denied acting upon the decisions of federal cabinet.Likewise, Economic Affairs Division also denied following the instructions of federal cabinet regarding the JICA Project.Ministry of Housing also unable to comply with the decision of cabinet.