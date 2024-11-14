Non-computerized Mauza's Farmers Eligible For New Kissan Cards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM
On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing kissan cards to another 250,000 farmers of non-computerized villages
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing kissan cards to another 250,000 farmers of non-computerized villages.
The Chief Minister Punjab had ordered increasing the number of kissan cards from 5 to 7.5 lac.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Kissan Card Steering Committee at Civil Secretariat, with the secretary agriculture, authorities of the Bank of Punjab and officers concerned in attendance. The meeting considered allowing cash withdrawal of up to 30 percent, besides the purchase of agricultural inputs through the kissan card.
The Chief Secretary directed that the process of issuance of the cards should be completed at the earliest and full support would be provided to the farmers for obtaining the ‘fard malkiat’ required for registration.
He said that the kissan card was getting a lot of praise among farmers, adding that the Punjab government was committed to resolving the problems of small farmers.
The Secretary Agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.
He said that so far more than 485,000 farmers got their cards. He mentioned that in the last twenty days, the farmers had purchased fertilizers and seeds worth Rs 18 billion through their cards.
He said that farmers were provided the facility of purchasing agricultural inputs on interest-free loans from registered dealers across the province through kissan card, while the facility of cash withdrawal up to 30 percent was also under consideration.
Recent Stories
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide
Siddique sworn in as PPSC member
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog
Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro
All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..
Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain
Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide2 minutes ago
-
Siddique sworn in as PPSC member2 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog2 minutes ago
-
Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro2 minutes ago
-
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told11 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience: FO spox12 minutes ago
-
Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain12 minutes ago
-
Customs foils smuggling bid of Iranian diesel25 minutes ago
-
OGRA hosts workshop on track and trace technology for OMC's25 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs of Harnai operation, honors their sacrifice against terrorism26 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of HSC Part-II annual examinations26 minutes ago
-
Irish-Pakistani artist's art pieces on display26 minutes ago