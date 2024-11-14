Open Menu

Non-computerized Mauza's Farmers Eligible For New Kissan Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Non-computerized Mauza's farmers eligible for new Kissan Cards

On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing kissan cards to another 250,000 farmers of non-computerized villages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing kissan cards to another 250,000 farmers of non-computerized villages.

The Chief Minister Punjab had ordered increasing the number of kissan cards from 5 to 7.5 lac.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Kissan Card Steering Committee at Civil Secretariat, with the secretary agriculture, authorities of the Bank of Punjab and officers concerned in attendance. The meeting considered allowing cash withdrawal of up to 30 percent, besides the purchase of agricultural inputs through the kissan card.

The Chief Secretary directed that the process of issuance of the cards should be completed at the earliest and full support would be provided to the farmers for obtaining the ‘fard malkiat’ required for registration.

He said that the kissan card was getting a lot of praise among farmers, adding that the Punjab government was committed to resolving the problems of small farmers.

The Secretary Agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

He said that so far more than 485,000 farmers got their cards. He mentioned that in the last twenty days, the farmers had purchased fertilizers and seeds worth Rs 18 billion through their cards.

He said that farmers were provided the facility of purchasing agricultural inputs on interest-free loans from registered dealers across the province through kissan card, while the facility of cash withdrawal up to 30 percent was also under consideration.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Bank Of Punjab From Billion

Recent Stories

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White ..

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

2 minutes ago
 Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

2 minutes ago
 Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, s ..

Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

2 minutes ago
 Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkee ..

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

2 minutes ago
 All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

11 minutes ago
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

11 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

11 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

12 minutes ago
 Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, ..

Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain

12 minutes ago
 Joint initiatives bring positive change to margina ..

Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..

14 minutes ago
 PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan