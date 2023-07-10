Open Menu

Non-controversial Care Taker Set Up To Help Conduct Fair Elections: Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Non-controversial care taker set up to help conduct fair elections: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Asif Kirmani on Sunday said that a non-controversial care taker set up would help conduct transparent elections in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there is a serious need to have consultation with leaders of political parties especially Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Nawaz Sharif to establish Care taker government in August.

The general elections would be held in October under the supervision of Care taker government, he said.

The election commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to hold the general elections in a transparent manner, he added.

To a question about the representative of care taker government, he said the discussion is underway to introduce Non-controversial personalities.

The consensus of major political parties would be essential for care taker set-up, he said. About Nawaz Sharif's arrival in Pakistan, he said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would reach Pakistan before the elections. He said that Nawaz Sharif will lead the campaign and the PML-N would win the general elections with a thumping majority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Care Taker Government Lead Pakistan Peoples Party August October Sunday Muslim TV Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

1 hour ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

3 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

3 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

4 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

7 hours ago
SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

9 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

9 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

9 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

9 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan