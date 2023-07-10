Non-controversial care taker set up to help conduct fair elections: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Asif Kirmani on Sunday said that a non-controversial care taker set up would help conduct transparent elections in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there is a serious need to have consultation with leaders of political parties especially Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Nawaz Sharif to establish Care taker government in August.

The general elections would be held in October under the supervision of Care taker government, he said.

The election commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to hold the general elections in a transparent manner, he added.

To a question about the representative of care taker government, he said the discussion is underway to introduce Non-controversial personalities.

The consensus of major political parties would be essential for care taker set-up, he said. About Nawaz Sharif's arrival in Pakistan, he said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would reach Pakistan before the elections. He said that Nawaz Sharif will lead the campaign and the PML-N would win the general elections with a thumping majority.