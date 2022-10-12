Non custom paid articles worth Rs 11.5 mln seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Custom Intelligence and Investigation teams seized non-custom paid articles worth Rs 11.5 millions from different outlaws during raids at scattered places.

According to official sources, Custom Inspectors Zia Bhatti, Adnan Chandio and Muhammad Younis led different teams and conducted raids in Multan, DG Khan, Shamkot and some other areas.

The teams seized one car, dried milk, cloths and some other non-custom paid articles. The teams also arrested the outlaws and started separate investigations.