Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police foiled bid to smuggle non-custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 millions in two different incidents, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Police foiled bid to smuggle non-custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 millions in two different incidents, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Sakhi Sarwar Police led by ASI Gul Shad Ahmed intercepted a suspected van and seized different items worth Rs 4.

6 millions. Similarly, another raid, Check Post Sakhi Sarwar police seized cloth worth Rs 9 millions. The police team was led by ASI Sarwar Muhammad Mohsin. The seized articles were handed over to Customs Department. The police officials reiterated that the smugglers would be dealt strictly.