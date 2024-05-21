Open Menu

Non Custom Paid Articles Worth Rs 13.6 Mln Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized

Police foiled bid to smuggle non-custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 millions in two different incidents, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Police foiled bid to smuggle non-custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 millions in two different incidents, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Sakhi Sarwar Police led by ASI Gul Shad Ahmed intercepted a suspected van and seized different items worth Rs 4.

6 millions. Similarly, another raid, Check Post Sakhi Sarwar police seized cloth worth Rs 9 millions. The police team was led by ASI Sarwar Muhammad Mohsin. The seized articles were handed over to Customs Department. The police officials reiterated that the smugglers would be dealt strictly.

