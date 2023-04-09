Non custom paid articles worth Rs 9.3 mln seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Customs Department seized non-custom paid articles worth Rs 9.3 million during raids in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Multan.

According to official sources, the department seized dried milk worth Rs 1.3 million.

Similarly, one vehicle and illegal oil was seized in another raid. During the raid in Bahawalpur, a non-custom paid car was also seized. Custom Collector Muhammad Tahir stated that the process of raids would be increased further. Nobody would be allowed to deprive the country of reasonable revenue. Smugglers will be dealt with strictly.