Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Non Custom Paid Articles Worth Rs 9.3 Mln Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Non custom paid articles worth Rs 9.3 mln seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Customs Department seized non-custom paid articles worth Rs 9.3 million during raids in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Multan.

According to official sources, the department seized dried milk worth Rs 1.3 million.

Similarly, one vehicle and illegal oil was seized in another raid. During the raid in Bahawalpur, a non-custom paid car was also seized. Custom Collector Muhammad Tahir stated that the process of raids would be increased further. Nobody would be allowed to deprive the country of reasonable revenue. Smugglers will be dealt with strictly.

Related Topics

Multan Oil Vehicle Car Sahiwal Bahawalpur Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

53 minutes ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

53 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

3 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.