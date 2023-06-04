UrduPoint.com

Non-custom Paid Cigarettes Worth Millions Of Rupees Ceased

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Custom officials and Police in a joint action here on Sunday, confiscated non-custom paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi.

According to the police spokesman, the value of exported cigarettes is around Rs.80 lakhs.

The Customs authorities are taking legal action on the matter.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action would be taken against such elements.

Faisal Saleem said the accused who will cause damage to the national treasury by selling non-custom cigarettes will be arrested and punished.

More Stories From Pakistan

