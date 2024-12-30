Non-custom paid cigarettes worth Rs1.2m seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Kot Addu police seized non-custom paid cigarettes worth over Rs 1.2 million at the Head Taunsa Barrage on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Sadr police station Kot Addu pulled over a suspicious white car for inspection.

Upon searching, 600 cartons of non-custom paid cigarettes were found on the back seats of the vehicle. The confiscated goods were taken into police custody and later handed over to Customs authorities for further action. The car’s driver was arrested and a case has been registered, while an investigation is underway.