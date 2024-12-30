Open Menu

Non-custom Paid Cigarettes Worth Rs1.2m Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Non-custom paid cigarettes worth Rs1.2m seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Kot Addu police seized non-custom paid cigarettes worth over Rs 1.2 million at the Head Taunsa Barrage on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Sadr police station Kot Addu pulled over a suspicious white car for inspection.

Upon searching, 600 cartons of non-custom paid cigarettes were found on the back seats of the vehicle. The confiscated goods were taken into police custody and later handed over to Customs authorities for further action. The car’s driver was arrested and a case has been registered, while an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Car Kot Addu Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

7 minutes ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

22 minutes ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

22 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

37 minutes ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

52 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

52 minutes ago
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

1 hour ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

2 hours ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan