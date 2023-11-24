Non-custom paid goods worth 130 million seized

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The customer authority seized a truck loaded with non-custom paid goods worth Rs. 13 million during checking.

According to SSP Patroling Tanveer Ahmed, the truck was caught at Tonvi Mor which loaded with coal in which huge quantity of goods including 130 bags china salt, 59 bags almond, 130 bags dry milk seven bags, seven bags shopping bag, 360 bags betlenet and 31 bags cashew were stuffed secretly.

The seized quantity of goods was headed over to the customer authority.

The driver was taken into custody along with the truck for carrying out further investigation, said the SSP.