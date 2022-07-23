Non-custom paid goods worth over Rs 1.5 m recovered at Daraban check post

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Police has claimed to recovered non-custom paid goods worth over Rs 1.5 million during action against non-custom paid items here at Daraban check post.

According to a police spokesman, the police team led by Daraban police station SHO Rashid Khan and in-charge of Daraban Check Post Havaldar Muhammad Ikram took a successful action against smuggling of non-custom paid items.

During the blockade at Daraban check post, a vehicle coming from Zhob to D.I.Khan, was stopped and checked. During inspection, non-customs paid items, including welding rod, snuff, tires, etc. were found from inside the vehicle.

All the above goods were seized by the police and handed over to the customs authorities.