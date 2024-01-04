Open Menu

Non-Custom Paid Goods Worth Rs 13.3 Million Seized In D.I.Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) District police in a crackdown launched against the smuggling of non-custom paid (NCP) material, have seized heavy goods worth over Rs 13.3 million and registered complaints for further investigation.

According to the Police spokesman, the action was taken on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, to control criminal activities and smuggling in different parts of the district.

Giving details, the spokesperson said that a team of Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, checked several vehicles coming from Zhob area.

During checking, the police recovered four bundles of cigarettes, three sacks of tea powder, six sacks of dry milk, 48 cartons of Shampoo, 53 rolls of cloth, 10 sacks of Iranian plastic bags, 80 canes containing 30 litres of Iranian diesel, and six canes containing 60 litres of Iranian Diesel.

The estimated cost of these items recovered by police was around Rs 10 million.

Meanwhile, Darazinda Police and Mughalkot police led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHOs Fawad Khan and Taib Din, also checked different vehicles at Aman-Mela check post and Mughalkot check post.

During the checking, the Police recovered Non-Custom Paid items including four packets of cars’ filters, two sacks of Iranian plastic bags, six tyres, four bundles of Jersey, two crates of locks, 10 packets Shampoo, 11 sacks of plastic, 9,000 liters of Iranian Diesel and others. The estimated cost of these items recovered by police was over three million.

Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

