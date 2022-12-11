UrduPoint.com

Non-custom Paid Goods Worth Rs 9.8 Million Seized At Khutti Check Post

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police claimed to have recovered non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million at the Khutti check post in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the police team foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom paid items being smuggled to Islamabad from Balochistan in a container.

The police stopped a container at the Khutti check post and during checking found non-custom paid products, including 200 sacks of dry milk, 29 sacks of almonds, 47 bundles of tyres, 87 bundles of small tyres, and 477 bundles of rope.

The worth of these recovered goods was estimated as Rs 9.8 million. The container's driver hailed from Quetta was also arrested. The recovered goods were handed over to the Customs authorities.

