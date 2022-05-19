Non-custom paid goods worth Rs.15 million seized

Police claimed to have recovered non-custom paid goods worth Rs.15 million after raid conducted at godown located at Mumtazabad area late hours of last night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have recovered non-custom paid goods worth Rs.15 million after raid conducted at godown located at Mumtazabad area late hours of last night.

The seized stock included betel nut, cigarette and imported tyres was taken into custody.

The accused involved into criminal activity identified as Khan was arrested from the spot.

Police said the accused used to supply smuggled goods to other cities of the region in heavy quantity. Vehicle used for supplying non-paid custom goods was also confiscated by the authority.

Further investigation was underway.