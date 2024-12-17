Non-custom Paid Goods Worth Rs8.06 Mln Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) In a significant crackdown against smuggling,Sakhi Sarwar police seized non-custom paid goods worth PKR 8.06 million during vehicle inspections,here on Tuesday.
Police said an acting on the tip off,the team inspected various vehicles and recovered non-custom paid goods
including 44 cartons of foreign cigarettes,50 bags of powdered milk,various quantities of betel nuts, gutka and other items worth Rs.8.06mln.
All confiscated goods have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.
DSP Saddar Syed Hammad Nabi said that strict measures were implementing to curb smuggling and protect the national economy.
DPO Syed Ali reiterated that eliminating smuggling remains a top priority for the district police and commended the efforts of the police team for their successful operation.The police vowed to continue such actions to dismantle networks involved in smuggling and ensure economic stability,he concluded.
