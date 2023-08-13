Non-custom paid items ceased

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dera police have seized non-custom paid items at Daraban Check post in the limits of Daraban police station here Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of DSP Kulachi circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani and led by SHO Daraban Police Station Abdul Ghafar Khan, stopped a passenger bus at Daraban check post for checking.

During the checking of the bus, the police found non-custom paid items including 100 sacks of plastic bags and 25 sacks of Dry Milk.

Later, the police handed over the recovered items to the customs authorities.