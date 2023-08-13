Open Menu

Non-custom Paid Items Ceased

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Non-custom paid items ceased

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dera police have seized non-custom paid items at Daraban Check post in the limits of Daraban police station here Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of DSP Kulachi circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani and led by SHO Daraban Police Station Abdul Ghafar Khan, stopped a passenger bus at Daraban check post for checking.

During the checking of the bus, the police found non-custom paid items including 100 sacks of plastic bags and 25 sacks of Dry Milk.

Later, the police handed over the recovered items to the customs authorities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

30 minutes ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

17 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

20 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

20 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

20 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

20 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan