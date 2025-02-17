Non-custom Paid Items Seized At Faisalabad International Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The customs department seized non-custom paid items worth millions of rupees
from three passengers at Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday.
According to airport sources, the seized items included 8 laptops, 18 cell phones,
play station, watches, and web flavors etc worth about Rs 12.
5 million.
The accused were identified as Suhail, Samiullah and Tanveer had reached
at the airport from Dubai through a private airline. They are residents of Sahiwal,
Dera Ghazi Khan and Lodhran districts, respectively.
