Non-custom Paid Items Seized At Faisalabad International Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The customs department seized non-custom paid items worth millions of rupees

from three passengers at Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday.

According to airport sources, the seized items included 8 laptops, 18 cell phones,

play station, watches, and web flavors etc worth about Rs 12.

5 million.

The accused were identified as Suhail, Samiullah and Tanveer had reached

at the airport from Dubai through a private airline. They are residents of Sahiwal,

Dera Ghazi Khan and Lodhran districts, respectively.

