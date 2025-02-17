Non-custom paid items seized at Faisalabad International Airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The customs department seized non-custom paid items worth millions of rupees

from three passengers at Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday.

According to airport sources, the seized items included 8 laptops, 18 cell phones,

play station, watches, and web flavors etc worth about Rs 12.

5 million.

The accused were identified as Suhail, Samiullah and Tanveer had reached

at the airport from Dubai through a private airline. They are residents of Sahiwal,

Dera Ghazi Khan and Lodhran districts, respectively.