Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Dera Police have recovered a huge quantity of non-custom paid items worth 20 million rupees during various raids conducted on Thursday.

