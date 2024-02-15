Non-custom Paid Items Worth Rs 20mn Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Dera Police have recovered a huge quantity of non-custom paid items worth 20 million rupees during various raids conducted on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Dera Police have recovered a huge quantity of non-custom paid items worth 20 million rupees during various raids conducted on Thursday.
According to police, Dera police recovered non-custom paid items including 255 tyres, 630 rolls of cloth and 436 bags of
beetle nuts in a raid conducted in the Daraban area.
The contraband items have been handed over to customs authorities after completing legal formalities. The worth of recovered items is estimated to be about 20 million rupees.
