Non Custom Paid Items Worth Rs 671 Million Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 09:24 PM

In a recent series of operations spearheaded by Customs Intelligence Multan, a resolute crackdown on smugglers has resulted in the seizure of non-custom paid articles with a staggering estimated value of Rs 671 million

According to official sources, these decisive raids unfolded throughout the month of August 2023, targeting illicit trade and non-custom goods.

The seized inventory encompasses a diverse array of items, including luxury vehicles, textiles, prohibited narcotics, gutka, cigarettes, and Iranian diesel, among others. These actions signify a resounding victory in the battle against smuggling, further underscoring the commitment of the Customs Intelligence team in Multan to protect the nation's economic interests.

The meticulous planning and execution of these operations were overseen by Deputy Directors Muhammad Ali Asif and Ali Tauqeer, who played pivotal roles in ensuring the success of these endeavors.

The Customs Department's resolute actions send a clear message that smugglers and those involved in illicit trade will face the full force of the law as efforts to safeguard the nation's economic integrity continue.

