Non custom paid (NCP) items seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Tuesday claimed to have seized non custom paid (NCP) items during checking of two buses in the limits of Mughal Kot police station.

According to Police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan and led by Mughal Kot Police Station SHO Din Muhammad Khan recovered NCP items from two passenger buses.

During the checking of the buses, the police found non-custom paid items including 350 packets of Cream and 20 sacks of Irani plastic bags from bus bearing number (L-9271) while 34 cartons of Pasta were recovered from another bus bearing number (LES-875).

Later, the police handed over the recovered NCP items to the customs authorities.