Non-custom paid products recovered

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Sadar Kot Addu police seized non-custom paid projects worth over Rs 1.5 million

and handed over to custom department for further legal action on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan,

the Sadar Kot Addu police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Zawar Hussain,

launched a special operation against the non-custom paid products.

During checking at Head Tounsa

Barrage, the police team recovered various products, including imported invertors, cables

and tube-well motors worth over Rs 1.5 million.

The police handed over the recovered products to the custom department for further legal action,

however, the culprits managed to escape, the police added.