Non custom paid vehicle worth Rs 4 mln seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :"In a successful operation, the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department seized a luxury vehicle worth Rs 4 million here on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the customs team, led by Superintendent Rana Mujtaba Noon, confiscated a non-custom-paid vehicle in Multan's suburbs.

The value of the seized vehicle is over 4 million rupees. Collector Customs Multan, Rahmatullah Wastro, vows to continue the fight against smuggling."