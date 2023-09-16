Open Menu

Non Custom Paid Vehicle Worth Rs 4 Mln Seized

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Non custom paid vehicle worth Rs 4 mln seized

"In a successful operation, the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department seized a luxury vehicle worth Rs 4 million here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ): Acting on a tip-off, the customs team, led by Superintendent Rana Mujtaba Noon, confiscated a non-custom-paid vehicle in Multan's suburbs.

The value of the seized vehicle is over 4 million rupees. Collector Customs Multan, Rahmatullah Wastro, vows to continue the fight against smuggling."

