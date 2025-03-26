Open Menu

Non-custom Solar Inverters Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Non-custom solar inverters recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown against non-custom goods, Kot Addu’s Saddar Police Station

seized 48 solar inverters worth Rs 2.88 million at the Head Taunsa Barrage

checkpoint.

According to police sources , SHO Zawar Hussain led the operation with his team and

intercepted a van besides recovering 48 solar inverters that had been smuggled

without paying customs duties.

The seized items with the vehicle were handed over to customs officials for action.

