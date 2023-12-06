Open Menu

Non-customed Consignment Of Cigarette, Chinese Salt Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Police seized and handed over to customs authorities as many as nine cartons of cigarettes with prohibited 55 packets of Chinese salt here Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman checkpost of Ghazi Ghat police station recovered a consignment of non-custom paid goods after checking at the internal and external roots of the district.

In charge of the checkpost said in a statement that smugglers and outlaws would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that no concession would be granted to the people being guilty of smuggling goods by illegal ways and means.

He said that all-out resources would be employed to strengthen the checking system further at external points of the district especially.

