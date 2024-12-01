Non-customs-paid vehicle seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Motorway Police carried out a major operation on the M-5 Motorway, thwarting an attempt to smuggle a non-customs-paid vehicle. The operation, conducted near Multan, led to the seizure of a vehicle carrying Rs. 3.6 million in cash and five mobile phones.

According to details, Motorway Police officers, while on routine patrol, spotted a speeding vehicle and signaled it to stop. However, the driver attempted to evade capture by accelerating. Sensing suspicious activity, officers set up roadblocks, successfully intercepting the vehicle near Multan.

Upon inspection, the vehicle’s documents were found to be dubious with fake number plates.

Two suspects inside the car were immediately detained. The Motorway Police promptly informed customs authorities, who confirmed that the vehicle was non-customs-paid and being smuggled from Karachi to Islamabad.

During a thorough search, officers recovered Rs. 3.6 million in cash and five mobile phones concealed inside the vehicle. The seized vehicle, cash, mobile phones, and the detained suspects were handed over to customs officials for investigations.

DIG Motorway Police, Multan, Dar Ali Khan Khattak, appreciated the performance of the officials.