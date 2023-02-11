Non-duty paid cigarettes seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) seized 1,800,000 non-duty paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees in a nearby village here on Saturday.

On a tip-off, a team under the supervision of FBR Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided a warehouse in Chak No 39-NB and recovered non-duty paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees.

FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciated theraiding team for seizing non-duty paid cigarettes.