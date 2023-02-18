UrduPoint.com

Non-duty Paid Cigarettes Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Non-duty paid cigarettes seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) claimed on Saturday to have seized an ample quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 30 million from different warehouses in Midh Ranjha.

On a tip-off, a team under the supervision of FBR Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided in Midh Ranjha and recovered non-duty paid cigarettes from different godowns of the city.

FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciatedthe performance of raiding team.

Related Topics

Khursheed Ahmed Sargodha FBR From Million

Recent Stories

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: Presi ..

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: President, PM

30 minutes ago
 Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police ..

Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emi ..

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emiratesâ€™ colours

9 hours ago
 Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.