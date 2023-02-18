Non-duty paid cigarettes seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) claimed on Saturday to have seized an ample quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 30 million from different warehouses in Midh Ranjha.

On a tip-off, a team under the supervision of FBR Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided in Midh Ranjha and recovered non-duty paid cigarettes from different godowns of the city.

FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciatedthe performance of raiding team.