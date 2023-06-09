UrduPoint.com

Non-duty Paid Cigarettes Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) seized 2.2 million non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 11 million at Motorway, here on Friday.

The FBR sources said that in line with special directives of Chief Commissioner FBR Sargodha Amjad Farooq, a team conducted a raid and seized a huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes.

On a tip-off, two raiding teams under the supervision of Inspector Wasim Jasra and Inspector Aftab Awan raided and recovered the non-duty paid cigarettes.

FBR Chief Commissioner Amjad Farooq appreciated the raiding teams for seizing non-duty paid cigarettes.

