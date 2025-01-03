Non duty paid cigarettes seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) seized 2.2 million non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 11 million at Kot Momin Motorway area, here on Friday.

The FBR sources said that in line with special directives of Chief Commissioner FBR Sargodha , a team conducted a raid under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner inland revenue Ali Shah Hayat kalyar and recovered 63 non paid cigarette cartons and 28 un-stamped cigarettes cartons seized from a truck.

Deputy Commissioner said that the crackdown against the non duty paid cigarettes makers and holders would continue without any discrimination.