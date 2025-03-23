Open Menu

Non Duty Paid Cigarettes Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) squad of the Regional Tax Office, Sargodha, conducted a major crackdown on the illegal cigarette trade under the special directives of Chief Commissioner Mr. Faridullah Jan. The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Ali Saleh Hayat Kaliar, targeted various areas, including Bhalwal and Kotmomin, resulting in the seizure of non-tax paid cigarettes worth Rs. 100 million.

According to sources, this was the largest single-day seizure by the IREN Squad in Sargodha, underscoring the authorities’ firm commitment to enforcing tax laws and curbing illicit trade.

Officials emphasized that the sale of non-taxed cigarettes causes significant revenue losses to the national exchequer and warned traders and distributors to comply with tax regulations.

Chief Commissioner Mr. Faridullah Jan reiterated that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the illegal cigarette trade. Inland Revenue officials also reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts against tax evasion in the tobacco sector. The public has been urged to report illegal cigarette sales to the relevant authorities to help safeguard the country’s economy and ensure fair market practices.

