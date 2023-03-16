Non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 24.4m seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi on Thursday confiscated non-duty paid cartons of cigarettes worth Rs 24.4 million after intercepting two trucks during patrolling.

Upon receipt of credible information, the Inland Revenue Squad of Enforcement Network (IREN) seized 350 cartons (3,500,000 sticks) of a local brand of unpaid duty/taxes counterfeit cigarettes, said a news release issued here.

The illegal stock of cigarettes involving tax evasion of approximately Rs.18.2 million/- was confiscated.

The stock has been shifted to the FBR office for further investigation.

The IREN Squad Rawalpindi Hub has enhanced its patrolling of all major routes and started 24-hour vigilance.