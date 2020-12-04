Non-duty-paid items of worth Rs.166.95 mln seized

Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs range Faisalabad has accelerated crackdown against smuggled goods and it has seized non-duty-paid items worth Rs.166.95 million during November 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs range Faisalabad has accelerated crackdown against smuggled goods and it has seized non-duty-paid items worth Rs.166.95 million during November 2020.

Talking to APP on Friday, spokesman of Customs Directorate Inspector Mansoor Nasir said that Customs Intelligence teams are taking all possible steps against smuggling so that the country can get rid of this menace.

Giving some details, he said that in November 2020, the Customs Directorate seized 120 bags of 2640 kg pistachios, 4675 kg almond (seeds) and 3500 kg of almond (seeds) of another brand during two raids. Market value of these items was Rs.27 million and its duties and other taxes were estimated as Rs.15 million.

He further said that the Customs teams seized two containers and two trucks of steel furnace and old used machinery which have the market value of Rs.

10.95 million while its duty was estimated as Rs.3.95 million.

The Customs teams also seized 27054 kg of chiffon cloth with a market value of Rs.90 million and its duty was Rs.26 million. Similarly, 2350 cartons of pistachio along with a truck which have market value of Rs.15 million and their duty of Rs.2.155 million was not paid, he added.

Inspector Mansoor Nasir said that the Customs teams also seized four cars which have market value of Rs.11 million but their duty of Rs.6.4 million was not paid.

The intelligence teams also seized 335 cartons of wafer biscuits, 2870 cartons of Linto brand cakes and 50 cartons of Rio brand wafer biscuits which have the market value of Rs.13 million but their duty of Rs.3.398039 million was not paid. Further action against the smugglers is under progress, he added.