Non-elected members have no authority to sign important decisions: Barrister Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that non-elected members, were not enjoying authority to sign important decisions taken at cabinet level meetings.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private news channel program, he said that elected members in the assembly, had discretionary powers to sign the important matters and decision taken at cabinet level meetings.

The Special Assistants to Prime Minister did not hold the executive powers so there was no harm to share advices on matters of public interest, he stated.

In reply to a question about dual national holders in the assembly, he said the credit went to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for not hiding anything from public.

He added that incumbent government had presented the detail report about assets of the Special Assistants and Advisors to Prime Minister, before public.