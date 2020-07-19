UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-elected Members Have No Authority To Sign Important Decisions: Barrister Shahzad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Non-elected members have no authority to sign important decisions: Barrister Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that non-elected members, were not enjoying authority to sign important decisions taken at cabinet level meetings.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private news channel program, he said that elected members in the assembly, had discretionary powers to sign the important matters and decision taken at cabinet level meetings.

The Special Assistants to Prime Minister did not hold the executive powers so there was no harm to share advices on matters of public interest, he stated.

In reply to a question about dual national holders in the assembly, he said the credit went to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for not hiding anything from public.

He added that incumbent government had presented the detail report about assets of the Special Assistants and Advisors to Prime Minister, before public.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sunday From Government Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

45 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

2 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

4 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.