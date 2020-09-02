The cleanliness system of the city could be disturbed as Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) did not extend the contract of 325 workers hired by third party contract further

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The cleanliness system of the city could be disturbed as Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) did not extend the contract of 325 workers hired by third party contract further.

According to MWMC sources, 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers were hired through third party for six months contract to cover maximum area and swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

The contract of these workers had ended in July and company BoD extended it for one month till August 31. The company administration stopped workers from working further after non extension in their contract.

The workers staged protest for extension of contract and said that it was unfair to deprive them of job.

Meanwhile, the company administration has devised new tendering process for hiring workers through new contractor.

Chief executive officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that the workers were hired through third party and their six month contract has been ended. He informed that tenders for hiring workers would be held on September 7 and the contract would be consisted on one year this time.

He said that company was facing shortage of staff and it could effect cleanliness system as about 25 union councils included in the city jurisdiction after metropolitan city.

He, however, hoped that the new hiring process could take 15 to 20 days and things would come normalized after hiring staff through new bidder.