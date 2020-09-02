UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-extension Of 325 Workers May Hamper City's Cleanliness

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:58 PM

Non-extension of 325 workers may hamper city's cleanliness

The cleanliness system of the city could be disturbed as Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) did not extend the contract of 325 workers hired by third party contract further

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The cleanliness system of the city could be disturbed as Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) did not extend the contract of 325 workers hired by third party contract further.

According to MWMC sources, 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers were hired through third party for six months contract to cover maximum area and swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

The contract of these workers had ended in July and company BoD extended it for one month till August 31. The company administration stopped workers from working further after non extension in their contract.

The workers staged protest for extension of contract and said that it was unfair to deprive them of job.

Meanwhile, the company administration has devised new tendering process for hiring workers through new contractor.

Chief executive officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that the workers were hired through third party and their six month contract has been ended. He informed that tenders for hiring workers would be held on September 7 and the contract would be consisted on one year this time.

He said that company was facing shortage of staff and it could effect cleanliness system as about 25 union councils included in the city jurisdiction after metropolitan city.

He, however, hoped that the new hiring process could take 15 to 20 days and things would come normalized after hiring staff through new bidder.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Protest Company Job July August September From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

31 minutes ago

Flood situation completely under control in city : ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi to resume ..

3 minutes ago

Unity a must to foil evil designs of Pakistan's en ..

3 minutes ago

Minister assures to resolve all issues of KP prose ..

3 minutes ago

Local assembling of electric buses will start next ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.