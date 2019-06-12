Non filers given no relief on purchase of vehicle, non-moveable property: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

(@imziishan)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that no relief has been given to non-filers in connection with purchase of vehicle and non-moveable property in new finance bill

According to FBR all people have to file taxable income as per ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Online - 12th June, 2019) ncome Tax Ordinance and in the event of non filing taxable income on big financial transaction, a complete methodology has been evolved under 10th schedule.

Such persons will have not only to pay 100 percent more tax on withholding stage but can also be liable to fine and punishment on hidden income.