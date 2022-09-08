Non-formal education important to achieve high literacy rate: Sania Nishtar

The Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education department on Thursday organised a function on the occasion of International Literacy Day in which Senator Dr Sania Nishtar participated as a special guest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education department on Thursday organised a function on the occasion of International Literacy Day in which Senator Dr Sania Nishtar participated as a special guest.

The ceremony was organised under the auspices of Department of Literacy, JICA and UNICEF.

On this occasion, Dr Sania Nishtar nominated Muhammad Sharif Tahir as Literacy Ambassador and inaugurated the Education Programme.

She gave prizes to the teachers, best learners and students for outstanding achievement in Art Competition.

Dr Sania Nishtar said, "Non-formal education is extremely important because imparting education and training to adult children is our responsibility".

While addressing the participants Secretary Literacy Wajihullah Kundi said that the economic and social development of any country was linked to the literacy of its people. To increase the literacy rate, the department was using all its resources to achieve the goal. Accelerated Learning Programme was being introduced under JICA and ACL II programme, he added.

He said, "We need to take steps at individual and collective level to make all people around us educated".

The secretary said that under the non-formal economical model, 450,000 children were currently being educated in 13,519 non-formal schools across Punjab.

To take the literacy rate of Punjab to 75 per cent by 2025 and 84 per cent by 2030, the Punjab Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Policy was introduced for the first time in 2020, he said.

Wajihullah Kundi said that 1,000 new non-formal schools were being established in the districts of South Punjab under the 'TALEEM' programme with the support of UNICEF.

Basic literacy and life skills were provided to 36,900 adults and life prisoners through 1,273 centres established in prisons, he said and added that 10,000 children working in brick-kilns were enrolled in more than 300 non-formal educational institutions.

He said that 700 children of nomads were educated in specially established 20 non-formal schools.

The secretary said 869 non-formal educational institutions were established in mosques/madrassas to provide Primary level education to 13,629 children.

He said 59 centres for adults education were established for 933 students of the minority community and 14 centers for the education of 224 uneducated adult nomads.

Six adult education centers were established for 97 people belonging to the transgenders, he added.

For the first time, a boating school was established for fishermen in Muzaffargarh, he said and adding that Pakistan's first adult education centre for fishermen was established at railway station Multan.

The secretary said that with the support of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), schools were constructed in remote areas of tehsil Koh Suleman, district Dera Ghazi Khan.

Secretary Literacy Wajihullah Kundi said that 6,000 non-formal schools were being handed over to the Punjab government from BECS and NCHD institutions of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Secretary Information Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Secretary Social Welfare Waqas Ali Mehmood, Secretary Women Development Samira Samad, Additional Secretary Bashir Ahmad Goraya, Representative of JICA Sahar Raza, Chief Executive JICA Chi Ohashi and Deputy Secretary Abdullah and Tanveer Hussain were present.