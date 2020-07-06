UrduPoint.com
Non-formal Education Only Approach To Provide Access To Education: NCHD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Non-formal education is the only approach to address and provide access to education to the underprivileged and marginalized group with equality.

An official of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) told APP on Monday that NCHD is providing free and compulsory education to the poorest which was engrained with good quality will make sense, while flexible approaches towards learning and multigrade teaching through Non-formal education in remote areas that can cut the cost and was most effective in the under-developed countries.

"NCHD sets up Adult Literacy Centers in local communities providing basic literacy skills to the individuals (especially women) in the age group of 11-45, who were either never enrolled before or dropped out of school before acquiring literacy skills", he said.

He said that the syllabus and textbooks are designed for easy learning and functionality, thereby enhancing retention. Communities are mobilized to provide space as well as the teachers.

"Women are encouraged particularly to join these centers", he added.

He said that after the completion of six month course, the learner is able to achieve the basic literacy equivalent to grade three, read simple text of urdu,write a simple letter and manage figures up to four digits-able to add, subtract, multiply and divide.

