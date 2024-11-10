Non-functional computer labs in schools hinder digital education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Computer labs in most government high and higher secondary schools across south Punjab remain largely non-functional or partially functional, thus hindering provision of digital education to thousands of students.

These labs face operational issues, with even basic functionality hindered due to outdated equipment and a lack of resources, students and parents concerned complained.

According to official sources, while nearly every school has an IT instructor, very few institutions have adequately functioning labs. Only a handful of schools, where committed leadership has pursued upgrades, are providing IT education, though it represented a minority, added official sources. There are nearly 250 schools per district in south Punjab, and the majority lacked functional IT facilities.

"Properly equipped and maintained IT labs are essential in this era of artificial intelligence," remarked an official in School Education Department, highlighting the role these labs play in preparing students for higher education in IT fields.

With global demand for IT professionals at an all-time high, functional school computer labs are more critical than ever for nurturing future talent.

Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim took action following he was briefed on the issue. "I am aware of the non-functional labs and have informed higher relevant authorities," he said, adding that efforts to upgrade the labs would be prioritised in near future.

Earlier, the South Punjab Secretariat organised an AI exhibition, aimed at raising awareness about artificial intelligence and its future applications. While universities and colleges showcased innovations, the event underscored the urgent need for foundational IT education at the school level to ensure students could participate meaningfully in the evolving digital landscape.

