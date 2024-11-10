Open Menu

Non-functional Computer Labs In Schools Hinder Digital Education

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Non-functional computer labs in schools hinder digital education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Computer labs in most government high and higher secondary schools across south Punjab remain largely non-functional or partially functional, thus hindering provision of digital education to thousands of students.

These labs face operational issues, with even basic functionality hindered due to outdated equipment and a lack of resources, students and parents concerned complained.

According to official sources, while nearly every school has an IT instructor, very few institutions have adequately functioning labs. Only a handful of schools, where committed leadership has pursued upgrades, are providing IT education, though it represented a minority, added official sources. There are nearly 250 schools per district in south Punjab, and the majority lacked functional IT facilities.

"Properly equipped and maintained IT labs are essential in this era of artificial intelligence," remarked an official in School Education Department, highlighting the role these labs play in preparing students for higher education in IT fields.

With global demand for IT professionals at an all-time high, functional school computer labs are more critical than ever for nurturing future talent.

Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim took action following he was briefed on the issue. "I am aware of the non-functional labs and have informed higher relevant authorities," he said, adding that efforts to upgrade the labs would be prioritised in near future.

Earlier, the South Punjab Secretariat organised an AI exhibition, aimed at raising awareness about artificial intelligence and its future applications. While universities and colleges showcased innovations, the event underscored the urgent need for foundational IT education at the school level to ensure students could participate meaningfully in the evolving digital landscape.

\395

Related Topics

Education Punjab Minority Event Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

19 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

23 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan