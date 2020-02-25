Non-functional traffic signals in capital causing traffic jams, road accidents

The residents of capital Tuesday urged the authorities concerned to take solid steps for ensuring proper functioning of the signals to avoid any untoward incidents as dysfunctional traffic signals are continues creating enormous problems for the motorists, which mostly contribute to traffic jam and accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The residents of capital Tuesday urged the authorities concerned to take solid steps for ensuring proper functioning of the signals to avoid any untoward incidents as dysfunctional traffic signals are continues creating enormous problems for the motorists, which mostly contribute to traffic jam and accidents.

The residents of the capital expressed serious concerns over the non-operational signals and urged the authorities concerned to repair them urgently.

Most of the roads in F-6, G-9, G-10 and F-7 are remain dysfunctional and without traffic wardens to control heavy flow of traffic in rush hours which is causing traffic jams for motorists.

According to residents of F-6 that the long queues on traffic signals cause inconvenience besides operation of vehicles from opposite sides simultaneously could cause accidents during office timings.

They demanded that traffic wardens should be deployed at dysfunctional signals to control heavy traffic flow. Citizens demanded concerned authorities.

A motorist near 7th Avenue Beverly centre, complained that the commuters were facing a huge problem as the traffic lights installed here were non-functioning for the past few months and authority concerned not paying any attention.

Another resident of area said, the traffic signal were non-functional for several months, adding that the pedestrians were the worst-hit in rush hours. As the signals do not work, the pedestrians are at the mercy of motorists to cross the busy road.

Residents said we lodged many complaints about the non-functional signals but no action was being taken yet.

A resident of G-10 said, non-functional traffic signals in the heart of the city was hampering the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and jeopardizing the safety of road-users.

ITP officials commenting the issue while talking to private news channel said ITP was educating the motorists regarding traffic rules through arranging different programs even at school level but facing hardship to ensure the enforcement of rules in the absence of well-maintained infrastructure. He said we already highlighted the issue and submitted demands of new signals to CDA as well.