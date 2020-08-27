Non-implementation of Article 148 causes deteriorating situation in provinces especially Sindh: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said non-implementation of Article 148 was the main factor of deteriorating situation in the provinces especially in Sindh.

Talking to ptv, he said the Article 148 binds the provinces to distribute their resources among all the districts through Provincial Finance Commission (PFC).

Fawad said he had floated the proposal, in the federal cabinet, to correlate PFC with National Finance Commission (NFC) award to overcome the anomaly as 59 percent of the total federal tax revenue already goes to the provinces under Article 158 of the Constitution.

He said the major development works in Karachi were undertaken during the president Musharraf's regime due to smooth and unhindered flow of resources and coordination between the Sindh and central governments under Article 148 of the Constitution.

The minister said the second issue of Karachi was its less representation in the provincial government as currently, only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qoumi Movement were its real representation.

The PTI set a good democratic tradition by holding 104 meetings of the federal cabinet during its two years while the previous government held only 20, he added.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, the minister said the former prime minister had deceived the government which may either lead the government to take action for his extradition or disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif as his guarantor.

About his ministry, Fawad told the Ministry of Science and Technology had made numerous achievements such as indigenous manufacturing and export of COVID-19 related medical equipments, introducing South Asia's first electric bus in the country etcetera which had earned great appreciation.

To yet another question, he said there was no threat to the PTI government from a leaderless opposition as the PTI was led by a visionary and dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.