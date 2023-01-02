UrduPoint.com

Non-implementation Of Jan 5, 1949 Resolution Mocks UN Mandate: APHC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have said that unabated killing by Indian occupation troops mocks the international community, particularly the United Nations, which through its January 5, 1949 resolution pledged the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leaders including Maulvi Bashir Irfani, Devinder Singh Bahl and Ghulam Nabi War in their statements in Srinagar and Jammu said that India had itself taken the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations, which through a unanimously passed resolution acknowledged the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, said a press release.

The leaders said that the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was among the signatories of the resolution. He kept his promise for a certain time, but with the passage of time India deviated from its commitment and declared Kashmir as its integral part in violation of the UN resolutions.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmiri people are determined to achieve their inalienable right against all odds. For this right, they have sacrificed tens of thousands of lives, thousands were detained and tortured while properties worth billions were destroyed, the leaders maintained.

They said that Kashmiri youth were martyred in fake encounters on daily basis.

The APHC leaders appealed to the international community and international human rights organizations to impress upon India to stop the massacre of Kashmiris, the desecration of women and the confiscation of properties by the occupation regime.

