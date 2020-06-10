non-obedience of SOPs increasing COVID-19 cases in Karak district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::A meeting of District Command and Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan to discuss ways and means for ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop spreading of coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by all the members concerned including assistant commissioner Karak and district health officer Karak.

The officials of the district administration briefed the deputy commissioner about the current cases of coronavirus in Karak district and said the number of cases was increasing day by day.

They said due to the carelessness of the people that resulted in increased of virus infected patients in the district headquarters hospital Karak.

They said there was a shortage of space in the hospitals and meanwhile, there was a shortage of doctors and other staff as well.

Taking a notice, the deputy commissioner directed the district health officer to immediately provide staff and other essential items to the district headquarters hospital.

He alarmed that if the number of cases increased with the same speed, the district management would have to opt for lockdown.

All the members informed the deputy commissioner about their performance and the problems being faced by them. The deputy commissioner said there was a shortage of resources in Karak district and we had to use available resources to fight COVID-19 pandemic.