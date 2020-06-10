UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-obedience Of SOPs Increasing COVID-19 Cases In Karak District

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

non-obedience of SOPs increasing COVID-19 cases in Karak district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::A meeting of District Command and Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan to discuss ways and means for ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop spreading of coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by all the members concerned including assistant commissioner Karak and district health officer Karak.

The officials of the district administration briefed the deputy commissioner about the current cases of coronavirus in Karak district and said the number of cases was increasing day by day.

They said due to the carelessness of the people that resulted in increased of virus infected patients in the district headquarters hospital Karak.

They said there was a shortage of space in the hospitals and meanwhile, there was a shortage of doctors and other staff as well.

Taking a notice, the deputy commissioner directed the district health officer to immediately provide staff and other essential items to the district headquarters hospital.

He alarmed that if the number of cases increased with the same speed, the district management would have to opt for lockdown.

All the members informed the deputy commissioner about their performance and the problems being faced by them. The deputy commissioner said there was a shortage of resources in Karak district and we had to use available resources to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Shortage Same Karak All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

46 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.