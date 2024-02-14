Non paid custom vehicles, other valuables worth Rs 482m seized in January 2024

Customs Enforcement Cell seized non-custom paid items worth Rs 482 million from different smugglers during January

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Customs Enforcement Cell seized non-custom paid items worth Rs 482 million from different smugglers during January.

According to official sources, Customs Department teams led by Collector Imran Sajjad Bukhari and Additional Collector Faisal Sahu raided at scattered places and managed to seize 41 non-custom paid vehicles.

Besides this, different articles including mobile phones, diesel, tyres, dried milk and some other things.

The amount of items seized during January is 17 percent higher if compared to corresponding period of last year. According to officials including Fareeduddin, and Iqbal Qureshi, the process of raids has been expedited. The manpower strength has been increased to curb the menace of smuggling.