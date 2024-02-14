Non Paid Custom Vehicles, Other Valuables Worth Rs 482m Seized In January 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 08:57 PM
Customs Enforcement Cell seized non-custom paid items worth Rs 482 million from different smugglers during January
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Customs Enforcement Cell seized non-custom paid items worth Rs 482 million from different smugglers during January.
According to official sources, Customs Department teams led by Collector Imran Sajjad Bukhari and Additional Collector Faisal Sahu raided at scattered places and managed to seize 41 non-custom paid vehicles.
Besides this, different articles including mobile phones, diesel, tyres, dried milk and some other things.
The amount of items seized during January is 17 percent higher if compared to corresponding period of last year. According to officials including Fareeduddin, and Iqbal Qureshi, the process of raids has been expedited. The manpower strength has been increased to curb the menace of smuggling.
Recent Stories
HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national devel ..
World Jr Championship Leg-1 continues
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in principal secretary appointment case
Four independent MPAs-elect meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N
KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results
WASA disconnects 155 connections of defaulters
Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hospital
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days
PEC Punjab reviews preparations for re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88
LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national development7 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in principal secretary appointment case7 minutes ago
-
Four independent MPAs-elect meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N26 minutes ago
-
KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus41 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 155 connections of defaulters41 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days57 minutes ago
-
PEC Punjab reviews preparations for re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-8857 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days1 hour ago
-
Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers training, moral values1 hour ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for quarterly adjustment1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, order during elections1 hour ago
-
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara1 hour ago